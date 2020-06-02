|
|
Randy Michael Whalen, 64, of Adamsdale, passed away Thursday, May 28, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Randy was born Aug. 1, 1955, in Pottsville, a son of the late Jean Louise (Drey) and Michael Joseph Whalen.
He was the husband of Kimberly (Miller) Whalen. They were married Aug. 25, 1979.
In addition to his wife, Kim, Randy is survived by his son, Randy Whalen Jr., widower of Abbey, and grandchildren, James and Olivia Whalen. He is also survived by his siblings.
Randy was an awesome drummer who knew how to keep the beat. He had a great sense of humor and kept you laughing. He was a hardworking, kind, generous and thoughtful man.
There will be no services at this time. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be addressed to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2020