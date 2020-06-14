Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Rockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Kevin Rockwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Kevin Rockwell Obituary
Ray Kevin Rockwell, 63, of Oakland Avenue, Ashland, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.

Born Jan. 23, 1957, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Marlin and Matilda (Tillie) Erdman Rockwell.

He was a member of Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland. He worked for many years for the Harmony Coal Co., Mount Carmel, as a miner until retirement.

Surviving are four sisters and two brothers, Marlin Rockwell Jr., Trevorton, David Rockwell, Girardville, Janet Powell, Yulee, Fla., Carol Wilson, Ashland, and Louise Horan, Ashland; his estranged wife, Esther Rockwell, Pottsville; daughter, Kristen Evans, Girardville; stepdaughter, Brenda Shadle; stepson, Derek Davidson; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland. The Rev. E. Dean Luther will officiate. Interment will be in Brock Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -