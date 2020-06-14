|
Ray Kevin Rockwell, 63, of Oakland Avenue, Ashland, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.
Born Jan. 23, 1957, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Marlin and Matilda (Tillie) Erdman Rockwell.
He was a member of Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland. He worked for many years for the Harmony Coal Co., Mount Carmel, as a miner until retirement.
Surviving are four sisters and two brothers, Marlin Rockwell Jr., Trevorton, David Rockwell, Girardville, Janet Powell, Yulee, Fla., Carol Wilson, Ashland, and Louise Horan, Ashland; his estranged wife, Esther Rockwell, Pottsville; daughter, Kristen Evans, Girardville; stepdaughter, Brenda Shadle; stepson, Derek Davidson; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland. The Rev. E. Dean Luther will officiate. Interment will be in Brock Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zion's Reformed UCC, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.
