Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Raymond D. Cleveland, 89, of Deer Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at his residence.

Raymond was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Richland, Mo., a son of the late Hazel (Forner) and Raymond Cleveland.

He was the widower of Loretta M. (Durkin) Cleveland. She passed away in 2008.

Raymond served in the Navy in the Vietnam War.

He retired after 25 years of service. He worked as a staff representative for AFSCME.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Louise Rathnow and Mary Alice Cleveland.

Raymond is survived by his daughter, Linda, wife of Peter Mazurak, of Pottsville; and son, Michael Cleveland, husband of Karen, of Shoemakersville. Raymond is also survived by his granddaughter, Shelly Reeve, wife of Stuart; grandson, Bradley Moyer, husband of Kali. Raymond's great-grandchildren are Emily and Tyler Reeve. Raymond is also survived by his feline companions, Rupert and Jenny.

Services are private, at the convenience of family, and entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
