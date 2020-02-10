|
|
Raymond Fey, 74, of Hegins, went home to be with his Lord, on Feb. 8, surrounded by his family at his residence.
Born Oct. 15, 1945, in Barry Township, he was a son of the late Alfred C. and Gertrude Mae Klinger Fey.
He attended Tri-Valley High School, and was the owner of General Auto Repairs, Deep Creek Road, Weishample, since 1972.
Ray enjoyed repairing automobiles in his shop, model trains, camping and most of all Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Preceding him in death were brothers, Edward and Thomas; a sister, Loretta Bixler.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Reinoehl Fey, married 51 years; sons, Jesse Fey and his wife, Lisa, Hegins, and Wayne Fey and his wife, Tammey, Hegins; sister, Shirley Buffington, Lykens; grandchildren, Jessica, Jeni, Colton and Ciara Fey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Tri-Valley Bible Church, 2131 E. Main St., Valley View. Officiating will be the Rev. Dennis O'Brien, pastor. Calling hours will begin at 9 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Tri-Valley Bible Church, P.O. Box 4, Sacramento, PA 17968. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2020