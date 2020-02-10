Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tri-Valley Bible Church
2131 E. Main St.
Valley View, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Tri-Valley Bible Church
2131 E. Main St.
Valley View, PA
View Map
1945 - 2020
Raymond Fey Obituary
Raymond Fey, 74, of Hegins, went home to be with his Lord, on Feb. 8, surrounded by his family at his residence.

Born Oct. 15, 1945, in Barry Township, he was a son of the late Alfred C. and Gertrude Mae Klinger Fey.

He attended Tri-Valley High School, and was the owner of General Auto Repairs, Deep Creek Road, Weishample, since 1972.

Ray enjoyed repairing automobiles in his shop, model trains, camping and most of all Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Preceding him in death were brothers, Edward and Thomas; a sister, Loretta Bixler.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Reinoehl Fey, married 51 years; sons, Jesse Fey and his wife, Lisa, Hegins, and Wayne Fey and his wife, Tammey, Hegins; sister, Shirley Buffington, Lykens; grandchildren, Jessica, Jeni, Colton and Ciara Fey.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Tri-Valley Bible Church, 2131 E. Main St., Valley View. Officiating will be the Rev. Dennis O'Brien, pastor. Calling hours will begin at 9 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Tri-Valley Bible Church, P.O. Box 4, Sacramento, PA 17968. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
