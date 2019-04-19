Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond G. Williams. View Sign





Born in Ashland, Sept. 4, 1930, he was a son of the late George and Anna Huben Williams.



He was a 1948 graduate of the former St. Joseph High School, Ashland.



Raymond served in the Army during the Korean War and was recently honored for his service by the South Korean government.



He retired as a district manager from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., Pottsville, and was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia D. "Judy" Higgins Williams, on Jan. 19, 2013.



Surviving are three daughters, Kathi Wennell and her husband, Mark, of Philadelphia, Margaret Mary Mallon and her husband, Thomas, of Lake Tahoe, Nev., Barbara Willis and her husband, Robert, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; two sons, Raymond Williams and his wife, Beth Ann, of Minersville, David Williams and his wife, Connie, of Newtown, Conn.; nine granddaughters, Lindsey, Jaime, Emily, Elizabeth, Nicole, Erin, Ashley, Julia and Lauren; three grandsons, Ryan, Owen and Neal; five great-granddaughters Juliana, Cecelia, Blake, Sydney and Adalyn; five great-grandsons, Liam, Declan, Bo, Kaeden and Beckett.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ray Williams may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial with military honors will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





