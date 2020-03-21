Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Raymond J. McNevich Obituary
Raymond J. McNevich, 92, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, March 20, at Ridgeview Health and Rehabilitation, Shenandoah Heights.

Born March 12, 1928, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Peter and Anna McNevich.

He was 1946 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, attended trade school for air conditioning and refrigeration repair and worked in that profession for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to the casinos.

Raymond served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence "Kristopolski" McNevich, in 1994. Also preceding him were two daughters and one brother.

Surviving are one son, Robert McNevich, Shenandoah, nieces and nephews.

Scripture services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
