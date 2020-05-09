Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Union Cemetery
Raymond J. Miller Obituary
Raymond J. Miller, 94, of Schuylkill Haven, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home with his family.

Born April 11, 1926, in Riegelsville, he was a son of the late Rev. Raymond C. and Grace (Stengley-Stermer) Miller.

A 1944 graduate of Kutztown High School, Ray went on to serve honorably in the Navy as pharmacy mat 2/c during the Philippine Liberation of World War II. He served aboard several ships and lastly at Navy Operation Base 3149 Guiuan, Samar, Philippines.

He graduated from Eckels College of Mortuary Science and served his residency at David H. Ruch Funeral Chapel, Pottsville, becoming a licensed funeral director in January 1951. He served as supervisor of Ralph Funeral Home, Williamstown, and later for the Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Pottsville and Saint Clair.

Ray was very active in Schuylkill Haven Jaycees in his younger years; Boy Scouts for over 30 years; F&AM Schuylkill Lodge, Orwigsburg; Alliance of Retired Americans; and AARP.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Nancy (Dinkel) Miller, in 1999; son, Gary Miller, in 1982.

Surviving is a daughter, Susan Miller, of Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be private in Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. David Borton officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2020
