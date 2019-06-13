Raymond J. Polny, 82, of Black Heath, passed away Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Black Heath, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen Merchick Polny.



Raymond was a 1954 graduate of the former Cass Township High School. He was retired from United Metal, Pottsville. He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. He was a life member of the South Cass Citizens Fire Company. He was also the manager of the South Cass Little League team and the South Cass Softball team. He also served as a coach with the South Cass Teener League team.



He is survived by cousins.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. The Rev. Leo J. Maletz will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus No. 1 Cemetery, Llewellyn. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Raymond to the St. Matthew the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Raymond's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary