Raymond L. Houtz Jr. Obituary

Raymond L. Houtz Jr., 70, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Raymond L. Houtz Sr. and Nelda Hossler Houtz.

He attended Blue Mountain schools before taking employment with the former Olenick Brothers Coal Co. At various times during his career, he also worked for Marlin Ernst Trucking, Keystoker and Pioneer Pole Buildings.

He was a member of Forestville Fire Company.

Ray is survived by his companion of 32 years, Sue Karpulk; seven daughters, Tammy Fredericks (spouse, Jason), of Forestville, Lori Houtz, of Forestville, Nelda Bowers (spouse, Ron), of Jonestown, Cass Township, Rachel Huntzinger (spouse, Brian), of Llewellyn, Branch Township, Rhoda Borrell (spouse, John), of Forestville, Tina Dewald (spouse, Shannon), of Forestville, and Roxana Noecker (spouse, Jason), of New Ringgold; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

The family will accept visitors from 7 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Thursday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
