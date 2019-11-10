|
Ret. Maj. Raymond L. Morgan, 77, of Pleasant Valley Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at home.
Born May 8, 1942, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Raymond Sr. and Lillian Mae Fry Morgan.
He was a graduate of Shamokin High School and Penn State University, where he obtained his master's degree.
Raymond was an electronic warfare officer for the Air Force. He was in the Air Force for 22 years and 11 months and 28 days, serving during the Vietnam War, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross. Flying in B66s, B52s and B47s, he protected American aircraft by blocking enemy missiles.
After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked at Werner's and was known as "the man who wore the red suspenders."
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Pamela Sands Morgan; two daughters, Karen Morgan, of Reading, Jamie and husband, Tadd Shiffer Sr., of Pine Grove; son, Raymond III and wife, Soundra, of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren, Morgan, Eric, Tadd Jr., Alexia and Ethen; two sisters, Michele Morgan, of Pine Grove, and Esther Fisher, of Hamburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., with Craig Werner officiating. There will be a viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Pine Grove Food Pantry, c/o Cathy Nagle, 527 Dad Burnhams Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
