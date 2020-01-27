|
Raymond O. Gaston, 81, of Pine Grove, formerly of Pinebrook, Orwigsburg, passed away at Friday, Jan. 24, at his residence with his wife, Ruth, by his side.
Ray was born Nov. 26, 1938, in East Brunswick Township, a son of the late Eva S. (Sterner) and Oliver F. Gaston.
He was the husband of Ruth Mary (Loy) Gaston. They were marred Sept. 20, 1958.
He was a 1957 Blue Mountain High School graduate and earned his bachelor's degree from Temple University.
He served in the Marines and was employed as a horticulture teacher for South Vo-Tech IU 29. During his life Ray worked for F.W. Woolworth, Atlas Powder Co., Koch's Lawn & Garden Inc., and co-owned Gaston Flower Garden with Ruth, his wife.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg, Orwigsburg Lions Club, United Cerebral Palsy, Schuylkill County Agricultural Extension Service, Schuylkill County Fair Association and Foundation for Agricultural and Resource Management, and Ray was also Pinebrook HOA past president.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Gaston.
In addition to Ruth, his wife of 61 years, he is survived by nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg. Call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Flowers are accepted and also memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 236 E. Market St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 27, 2020