Raymond P. Kostick Obituary
Raymond P. Kostick, 73, formerly of Gilberton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was an Army veteran and a life member of Frackville American Legion Post 398. He loved playing softball, as well as coaching his kids in softball and baseball.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (St. Ann Church) with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as celebrant. Friends are invited to his visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
