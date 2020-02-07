Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Raymond W. Brown III

Raymond W. Brown III Obituary
Raymond Washington Brown III, 58, of Colerain Township, formerly of Pottsville, passed away suddenly last Tuesday at home.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Beverly Essler Brown, of Minersville.

He was a 1979 graduate of Pottsville High School. He then went on to proudly serve in the Navy.

Raymond enjoyed spending his free time and weekends volunteering at Noble Hill Horse Rescue, taking care of his favorite horse "Doodle." He took pride in his job making composites and loved sharing the work he did with his family and friends. Raymond also enjoyed fishing and had a passion for the outdoors, whether it was riding quads in the mountains with his daughter and grandchildren, sitting under the night sky next to a campfire or hanging out in his favorite spot at the quarry. He was always so eager to take his grandchildren trout fishing and to travel the world with his daughter. His children and grandchildren were the most important part of his life.

Raymond dedicated his life to being a devoted father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends knew him as kind, loving, compassionate, loyal and brave.

Raymond made many friends throughout his life and was always willing to lend a helping hand. There wasn't anything Raymond wouldn't have done for his loved ones. To know Raymond was a blessing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Brandy Rae Collins, of Michigan; his son, Dustin Michael Collins, of Virginia; six grandchildren; his sister, Tia Ann Harris, of Pennsylvania.

"The most wasted of all days is one without laughter. He wasted no days."

Raymond's daughter will be hosting a celebration of life in the near future for his family and friends. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
