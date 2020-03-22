Home

Raymond W. Jones, 67, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born July 27, 1952, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Edward and Matilda Jones.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marie Elizabeth Jones, on Jan. 11, 1980.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joanne Orlowsky Jones, and brother, Billy Jones, both of Shenandoah.

Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
