Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Zimmerman. View Sign

Raymond Zimmerman, 71, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday, April 12, at ManorCare Health Services, Canonsburg, near the home of his niece, Sharon Suritsky.



Raymond was born in Mahanoy City, July 9, 1947, a son of the late Martha Farnsworth and William Zimmerman.



He attended local schools.



He had worked as a janitor at the former Ashland State General Hospital.



He was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Suritsky and Dolores Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Scotty Wagner.



Raymond is survived by a sister, Shirley Mendofik, of Mahanoy City; a brother, Delroy Wagner and his wife, Avon. Raymond spent significant time with his nieces and nephews, Alan Milchick, Sharon Suritsky, Sherry Milchick, Bonnie Milchick, Paul Milchick, Marcel Mendofik, Darren Wagner, Perry Wagner and Doug Wagner.



Religious service will be held at noon Tuesday, April 16, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Bob Adams officiating. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Raymond Zimmerman, 71, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday, April 12, at ManorCare Health Services, Canonsburg, near the home of his niece, Sharon Suritsky.Raymond was born in Mahanoy City, July 9, 1947, a son of the late Martha Farnsworth and William Zimmerman.He attended local schools.He had worked as a janitor at the former Ashland State General Hospital.He was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Suritsky and Dolores Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Scotty Wagner.Raymond is survived by a sister, Shirley Mendofik, of Mahanoy City; a brother, Delroy Wagner and his wife, Avon. Raymond spent significant time with his nieces and nephews, Alan Milchick, Sharon Suritsky, Sherry Milchick, Bonnie Milchick, Paul Milchick, Marcel Mendofik, Darren Wagner, Perry Wagner and Doug Wagner.Religious service will be held at noon Tuesday, April 16, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Bob Adams officiating. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City

300 West Center Street

Mahanoy City , PA 17948

(570) 773-2080 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close