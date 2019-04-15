Raymond Zimmerman, 71, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday, April 12, at ManorCare Health Services, Canonsburg, near the home of his niece, Sharon Suritsky.
Raymond was born in Mahanoy City, July 9, 1947, a son of the late Martha Farnsworth and William Zimmerman.
He attended local schools.
He had worked as a janitor at the former Ashland State General Hospital.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Suritsky and Dolores Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Scotty Wagner.
Raymond is survived by a sister, Shirley Mendofik, of Mahanoy City; a brother, Delroy Wagner and his wife, Avon. Raymond spent significant time with his nieces and nephews, Alan Milchick, Sharon Suritsky, Sherry Milchick, Bonnie Milchick, Paul Milchick, Marcel Mendofik, Darren Wagner, Perry Wagner and Doug Wagner.
Religious service will be held at noon Tuesday, April 16, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Bob Adams officiating. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
