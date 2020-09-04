Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
6:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
9:15 AM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
539 Sunbury St.
Minersville, PA
Rayne I. Slackus


1944 - 2020
Rayne I. Slackus Obituary

Rayne Irene Slackus, 76, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away Wednesday at home in the presence of her family.

Born June 24, 1944, in the home where she died, she was a daughter of the late Steve and Dillie Antonelli Marcovitch.

She was a 1962 graduate of Cass Township High School. She first worked in her father's coal delivery business driving coal trucks. She later worked for the former Bashore Knitting Mill, Schuylkill Haven.

She was a member of the former St. Barbara Church and currently attended Holy Family Parish, Minersville.

Rayne was a loyal fan of Elvis Presley; and she loved cooking and baking. But in her later years, Rayne's grandchildren were her world, sharing lunches with them and spoiling them with ice cream.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony "Sonny" Marcovitch.

Rayne is survived by four children, Susan Jones (spouse, Brian), Stephens City, Va., Stephanie Seiders (spouse, Frank), of Primrose, Cass Township, Stacie Slackus, of Forestville, and Steven Slackus (spouse, Selena), of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, David, Dawson and Dylenah Seiders, Chaylee and Cora Slackus; her former husband, Joseph Slackus, of Pottsville; cousins, including her best friend from childhood, Rosemary Guidas (spouse, Andy), of Deer Lake; her godson, Robert Guidas; her canine grandchildren, Marley, Sheba and Gracie.

The family will accept visitors at 6 p.m. Monday and at 6 a.m. Tuesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitation will end promptly at 9:15 a.m. when procession will form. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery, Branch Township. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 4, 2020
