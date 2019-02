Rebecca Ann Schaeffer passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.Born April 24, 1982, in Reading, she was a daughter of Dean F., husband of Sherri Schaeffer, of Union Township, Berks County, and Linda Hoffman Womer, of Cressona.Surviving, along with her parents, are son, Robbie Hoysock, of Pottsville; daughter, Hailey Califf, of Pottsville; brothers, Steven Schaeffer, of Pottsville, and David C. Schaeffer, of Minersville; half sister, Candice Sonnon, of Orwigsburg; maternal grandmother, Shirley, widow of Kenneth Hoffman, of Oley; paternal grandmother, Brenda Cataldi Schaeffer, of Birdsboro; paternal grandfather, Harold Schaeffer, of King of Prussia.A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, with funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Gibraltar. Dengler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.Sign the guest book at