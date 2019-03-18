Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca M. Yorty. View Sign





Rebecca was born in Washington Township, Pine Grove, on May 14, 1927, the eldest daughter of the late Charles and Marie Brown Kintzel.



She attended a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade and then made her way into Pine Grove High School, often walking the several miles.



At 16, she began working at Fox Knapp Mfg., Pine Grove, as a seamstress. She worked in the garment industry off and on for many years.



In 1946, she married Luther A. Yorty, her neighborhood sweetheart, and they enjoyed almost 55 years of marriage until his death in February 2001. Early in their marriage, they both joined the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren and became very active members. Rebecca served by her husband's side as a church deacon for about 30 years, and she was a Primary Department Sunday school teacher for close to 40 years. She also taught Vacation Bible School classes many years, transporting a carload of neighborhood children.



In her retirement years, Rebecca became an avid quilter and completed many large, intricate hand-stitched quilts, which her family treasures. She was a fastidious homemaker and took pleasure working in her flower beds.



Rebecca was a very loving, devoted, hands-on daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt. She was so delighted to have her family with her.



In addition to her parents and husband, Rebecca was preceded in death by three brothers, Jeremiah, Thomas and Lawrence Kintzel; a sister Rhea Kutz; five infant siblings.



Rebecca is survived by her only daughter, Nan, wife of the Rev. Robert Hoenich; granddaughters, Dr. Alethea, wife of Daryl Wessner, Gwendalin, wife of Benjamin Moyer and Janelle, wife of John Gruber; five great-granddaughters, Sophia and Calista Wessner, Shea and Isla Moyer and Joanna Gruber; three sisters, Rose, widow of William F. Hoy, Mabel, wife of Edwin Motter and Grace, wife of Jay Fenninger; many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Richard Hoffman officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the church. Interment will be in the adjacent church cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be given to Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963 in her memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is entrusted with the arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at



