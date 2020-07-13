Home

Regina C. Truskolasky

Regina C. Truskolasky Obituary

Regina C. Truskolasky, 79, of Park Place Road, Mahanoy City, affectionately known as "Mom Mom" or "Jeanie Van Horn" passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Joseph M. Truskolasky; three sons, John Van Horn and his wife, Sherry, Joseph Van Horn and Frank Van Horn and his wife, Krissy; one daughter, Patty Jo Hornberger; one brother, John Ashfield; six grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mom Mom enjoyed the staff, food and company of friends at Park Restaurant, Shenandoah, where she went daily. But above all else, attending her grandchildren's activities was of utmost importance to her.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 13, 2020
