Regina Straka
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Church
Shenandoah, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Church
Shenandoah, PA
Regina D. Straka, 84, of Shenandoah, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born Aug. 25, 1936, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Rose (Yeninas) Bernatonis.

She attended local schools and graduated as valedictorian from J.W. Cooper High School, Class of 1954. She worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Paul Berson.

On May 9, 1959, she married Eugene Straka, who predeceased her on Dec. 31, 2001.

She was a woman of deep faith who began each day sitting in her favorite arm chair reading "Magnificat" and praying for anyone in need.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, traveling to Walt Disney World and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

The last member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by brothers, John, George and Constantine Bernatonis; sisters, Anna Eidell, Mary and Helen Bernatonis and Beatrice Rudzinski.

She is survived by children, Eileen Barlow, Shenandoah, Kathy, Minersville, Steven and wife, Nancy, Florida, Paul with Jason Wesnoski, Pottsville, and Robert with Tomàs Torres, Parkland, Texas; grandchildren, Darleen Frantz with Tom Griffin, Jeffrey Straka and wife, Dawn, and Grant Riley, Texas; great-grandchildren, Haley, Molly and Chase Frantz, Jeffrey Jr., Daphnie and Ashur Straka; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Divine Mercy Church, Shenandoah, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Visitation will take place from 8 a.m. until the time of Mass in Divine Mercy. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
