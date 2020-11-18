Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 S Jardin St.
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-590-4098
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Pretko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina E. "Jean" Pretko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina E. "Jean" Pretko Obituary

Regina E. "Jean" (Pryzkopski) Pretko, 94, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights.

Born Dec. 16, 1925, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Marie (Knoll) Pryzkopski.

She was a 1943 graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School, Shenandoah Heights.

Earlier in life, she worked as a dietary aide at the former Locust Mountain State Hospital, Shenandoah Heights.

Jean was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stanislaus Church. She was a former treasurer of Shenandoah Little League. She enjoyed playing daily bingo at the nursing home. But above all, her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brought joy to her heart.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Bernard "Butsy" Pretko Sr.; her son, David Pretko; three brothers, John, Paul and Ted Pryzkopski.

Surviving are her son, Bernard Pretko Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Shenandoah; her daughter, Carol Armon, of Frackville; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Agnes Kofluk, of Girardville; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Ridgeview Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care and comfort they provided Jean.

Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -