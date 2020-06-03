Home

Regina H. "Jean" Bassininsky Obituary
Regina H. "Jean" Bassininsky, 93, of Heckscherville, Cass Township, passed away on Wednesday at The Gardens at York Terrace.

Born on March 3, 1927, in Heckscherville, she was a daughter of Ambrose and Lena Campion O'Brien. She attended Cass Township schools and worked in the local garment industry.

She was a member of the former St. Kieran Church, Heckscherville, and a current member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She was also a member of the ILGWU.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward W. Bassininsky; her companion, Joseph Zukowski; three children, James D. O'Brien, Kenneth J. Bassininsky Sr. and Jane F. O'Brien; four siblings, James R. O'Brien, Margaret Callaghan, Mary Gottschall and Bernadine O'Brien.

She is survived by two children, Edward Bassininsky (spouse, Barbara), Llewellyn, and Lisa Bassininsky (companion, Elmer Strausser), Branchdale; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Friday from 6 a.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Visitation will end promptly at 9:30 a.m. when procession will form. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce Street, Minersville. Interment will be in St. Kieran No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020
