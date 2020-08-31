Home

Regina I. Buffington

Regina I. Buffington Obituary

Regina I. Buffington, 73, of South Morris Street, Saint Clair, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, Shenandoah.

Born Oct. 26, 1946, in Berlin, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Ilse (Gumz) Bowers.

She retired after working for 31 years as a medical technician at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville.

She was a member of College of American Pathologist.

Regina was preceded in death by her husband, James Buffington, in 2015.

Surviving are brother, Peter Bowers, of Mahanoy City, nieces, nephews, and aunts and uncles who are living in Germany.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 31, 2020
