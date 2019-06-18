Home

David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Regina Malinowski Obituary
Regina Malinowski, age 96, formerly of Mahanoy City and the village of Trenton, died Saturday morning at Shenandoah Senior Liviing Community.

Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late John and Clara Pietrasiewicz Malinowski.

She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City and was employed by Keystone Cleaners, formerly of Mahanoy City

She loved McDonald's fish burgers and diet Dr. Pepper and crossword puzzles.

Preceding her in death were her brothers and sisters, Theodore, Victoria, Florence, Lottie and Frank.

The last member of her family, she is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher at 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Teresa of Calcutta Church. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery in Mahanoy Township. Friends may call at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 18, 2019
