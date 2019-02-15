Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Pepper Reiley. View Sign

Regina Pepper Reiley, 84, formerly of Lancaster and Marco Island, Fla., passed away Feb. 12, 2019, at Willow Valley Communities.



Regina was born April 30, 1934, in Ashland, to George and Anna Pepper.



She was a proud graduate of Immaculata University. She earned a masters in special education from Xavier University. As an elementary school



Upon retirement, she moved to Marco Island, Fla. She loved walking on the beach to and from daily Mass at San Marco Catholic Church. Her favorite time was spent with her family and traveling with her husband.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Pepper (Eleanor.)



Regina is survived by her husband of 62 years, J. Daniel Reiley; her children, Ann Behrens (Bill), of Annapolis, Md., Kathleen Curry (Al), of Exmore, Va., Dan Reiley (Ana), of Burbank, Calif., and Maura Jennings (John), of Ambler; her sister, Kay Pepper, of Chalfont; her brothers, George Pepper (Joanne), of Bloomsburg; Jim Pepper (Jeanne), of Bedford, N.H., and Ted Pepper (Lana), of St. Louis, Mo. Regina is also survived by her grandchildren, Jack, Erin, John, Joe, Paul, Conor, James and Elizabeth.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Reiley's honor to the Willow Valley Bruner Nursing Education Fund by mailing to Willow Valley North Bookkeeper, 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 West Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements.



