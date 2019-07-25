Mrs. Rella Ruth Rupert, 89, of Grier City, Barnesville, passed away July 23, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



She was the widow of John Rupert. She was born in Grier City, a daughter of the late Milton and Myrtle Walbert Matz.



Rella was an organist in area churches for over 60 years. In addition to her love of hymns and church music, she especially enjoyed baking and making homemade candy.



She is survived by her son, Dennis Rupert and his wife, Antoinette, of Barnesville; her daughter, Janet Rupert and her companion, Art, of Zion Grove; three grandchildren, Joshua and his companion, Ayla, Deanne and her companion, Kacie, and Matthew; also a great-grandson, Jaxson.



Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with the Rev. Bob Adams officiating. Friends may call from 9 till 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.



