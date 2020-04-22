|
|
Reta Mae "Sis" Bailey, 86, of McKeansburg, passed away Monday, April 20, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Reta was born May 13, 1933, in Brockton, a daughter of the late Eva V. (Troutman) and Harvey E. Smith.
She was the widow of Lloyd "Buck" C. Bailey; they were married Jan. 27, 1951. She was a member of Christ Church, McKeansburg. She was a homemaker for many years and a waitress for over 40 years at the former Brady's Seafood, McKeansburg. She served as Past Noble Grand of Lady Harmony, Rebekah Lodge 86.
She was preceded in death by an infant son; a grandson, John L. Bailey; an infant brother, Paul Smith; brother, Harvey Smith.
Reta is survived by two sons, Bruce L. Bailey, husband of Diane, of Schuylkill Haven, and Charles H. Bailey, husband of Laura, of Tamaqua. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan L. Bailey and his fiancee, Teena Marsh, Justin C. Bailey, husband of Kate, Ashley L. Pliska, wife of Stephen; five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kenny, Evan, Isaac and Thea.
Interment will be held at Drehersville Evangelical Cemetery. Services are private and entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 22, 2020