On Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020, surrounded by loving family, Reynolds E. "Ren" Jenkins Sr., 81, of Orwigsburg, passed away at his home.
Ren was born May 27, 1939, in Wadesville, and was a son of the late Harry Reynolds Jenkins and Julia (Pascavage) Jenkins, and was of the Catholic faith.
A graduate of Saint Clair High School in 1957, he was part of the championship teams for baseball, basketball and football. Immediately following graduation, Ren was drafted to the Detroit Tigers minor league baseball team. He also was in the Merchant Marines, sailing on oil tankers, and attended Bloomsburg University. Upon graduation from college, Ren was an executive at Sears Roebuck Corp. and finished his career as finance manager at A.D. Moyer Lumber, Gilbertsville.
An avid sports enthusiast and coach, he loved to also hunt and fish. On Oct. 20, 2002, Mr. Jenkins was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame for his contribution in taking Saint Clair High School to the championships and winning in football, basketball and baseball, an incredible accomplishment.
He was a member of Deer Lake Fire Company and loved being on the pool team. He also enjoyed coaching his children and grandchildren. Despite his many interests, Ren loved nothing more than being surrounded by his family. He was an adoring, devoted husband, father, grandfather and recent great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 59 years, Helen M. (Scanlan) Jenkins. He is also survived by his son, Reynolds E. Jenkins Jr., husband of Kimberly, of Mertztown; a daughter, Sharon Renee Pastor, wife of John, of Camp Hill; a daughter, Jean Ann Jenkins Montelisciani, wife of Tony, of Maineville, Ohio; a sister, Helen Jenkins Piccioni, of Frackville; a sister, Jeanette Jenkins Knittle, wife of Robert, of Pine Grove; a sister, Gloria Jenkins McAnany, of Englewood, Fla.; a grandson, Dr. Alexander Jenkins, husband of Riana; a grandson, Seth; a step-grandson, Vincenzo; a step-grandson, James; a step-granddaughter, Bella; a great-granddaugher, newborn Everleigh Jean; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at James H. Evans Funeral Home, Saint Clair, with the Rev. Jack Culbert officiating. According to COVID-19 guidelines, friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. The family would appreciate contributions in memory of Ren to the . James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2020