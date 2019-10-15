|
Rhoda A. Gilbert, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Rhoda was born in Cressona, Feb. 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Ella E. (Gauker) and Ralph S. Gordon.
She was the widow of Riley H. Gilbert, who passed away in 2015.
Rhoda is survived by a son, Rick Gilbert, husband of Cindy, of The Adirondacks, N.Y. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley Romig, wife of Corey, Kelly LaClair, wife of Robert, and Megan Meck, wife of Brandon; great-grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Maverick and Graham.
Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend on-line condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 15, 2019