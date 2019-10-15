Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda A. Gilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda A. Gilbert Obituary
Rhoda A. Gilbert, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Rhoda was born in Cressona, Feb. 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Ella E. (Gauker) and Ralph S. Gordon.

She was the widow of Riley H. Gilbert, who passed away in 2015.

Rhoda is survived by a son, Rick Gilbert, husband of Cindy, of The Adirondacks, N.Y. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley Romig, wife of Corey, Kelly LaClair, wife of Robert, and Megan Meck, wife of Brandon; great-grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Maverick and Graham.

Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend on-line condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.