Rhoda E. Wolfgang

Rhoda E. Wolfgang Obituary

Rhoda E. Wolfgang, 93, of Tremont, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at The Gardens of York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born in Tremont, Nov. 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Maleda Bowman Carl.

Rhoda was a 1944 graduate of the former Tremont High School. She was a retired seamstress from the garment industry.

Rhoda was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont.

A devoted homemaker, who took great pride in her home and family, she enjoyed attending her great grandsons sporting events and '50s music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Stanley Wolfgang, in 2015; sisters, Lillian Gillespie and Patricia Warner; brothers, Walter Carl Jr. and Robert Carl Sr.

Surviving are her two children, Bruce Wolfgang, of Tremont, and Diane Jones (Bruce), of Tremont; one brother, the Rev. Dr. Larry Carl, of Wyomissing; two grandsons, two step-granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the chapel of Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, with the Rev. Maureen Duffy-Guy officiating. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rhoda's memory should be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
