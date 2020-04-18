|
|
Richard A. Etherington, 69, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, April 16, at his residence.
Born Nov. 15, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Margaret (Legory) and Calvin Etherington Sr.
He was the husband of Teresa "Terri" (Marsalese) Etherington.
He was formerly employed as a technical engineer for a private company that contracted with the government.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Calvin Etherington Jr., husband of Margaret, of Mount Carbon, nephews and a niece.
Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be held privately. Family request donations to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Condolences for the family may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2020