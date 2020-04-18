Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Etherington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Etherington


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Etherington Obituary
Richard A. Etherington, 69, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, April 16, at his residence.

Born Nov. 15, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Margaret (Legory) and Calvin Etherington Sr.

He was the husband of Teresa "Terri" (Marsalese) Etherington.

He was formerly employed as a technical engineer for a private company that contracted with the government.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Calvin Etherington Jr., husband of Margaret, of Mount Carbon, nephews and a niece.

Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be held privately. Family request donations to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Condolences for the family may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -