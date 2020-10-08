Home

Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Richard A. "Dick" Huntzinger


1936 - 2020
Richard A. "Dick" Huntzinger Obituary

Richard A. "Dick" Huntzinger, 84, of Cressona, passed away Oct. 7 at home.

Born Jan. 29, 1936, in Cressona, he was a son of the late William and Alma (Baldinger) Huntzinger.

He was the husband of Baraba D. (Emerick) Huntzinger.

Dick was a graduate of Cressona High School, Class of 1954.

He retired as an equipment operator from Miller Brothers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Fessler.

In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by a son, William Huntzinger, of Schuylkill Haven; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Huntzinger, of Pine Grove.

Services will be privately held at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
