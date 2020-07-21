Home

Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Richard A. Krebs Sr.


1943 - 2020
Richard A. Krebs Sr. Obituary

Richard A. Krebs Sr., 77, of Auburn, passed away at his residence Monday morning.

Born April 9, 1943, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Irvin and Marion Jones Krebs.

Rich served in the Navy as a petty officer on the USS Wasp. He was owner and operator of Sonny's Gun Shop, Auburn, for 32 years and retired as a machine operator at Omneva Inc., Auburn.

An avid hunter and fisherman, his passion in life was working with youth groups at Friedensburg Fish & Game; he was a member of Stoney Mountain Rod & Gun; Schuylkill County Trouts Unlimited and lifetime member of South Schuylkill Farmer's Safety Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Krebs, and sisters, Ruth Ann Wallace, Donna Hendricks and Nancy Clauser

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Susan Krebs, Auburn; sons, Richard Krebs Jr. and fiancee, Melissa DiGregorio, of Wayne Township, Lane Yoder and wife, Jenn, of West Brunwick Township; daughters, Tracey, wife of John McNulty, of Friedensburg, Terri, wife of Bernard Connors, of Orwigsburg, Kelly, wife of Jason Poust, of Andreas, 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020
