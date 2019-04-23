Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Lathrop. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Paul and Antoinette Juda Balogach. He was a resident of Manhattan, N.Y., in his earlier years and a resident of Tamaqua for many years.



He was preceded in death by husband, Herald Lathrop; three brothers, David, Robert and Michael Balogach; his late wife, Patricia; one sister, Diane Balogach.



Surviving are five brothers, Paul Balogach Jr., of Tamaqua, Dennis Balogach and his late wife, Debra, of Tamaqua, Gary Balogach and his late wife, Josephine, of Summit Hill, Glen Balogach and his wife, Debra, of New Ringgold, and Eugene Balogach and his wife, Jessica, of Hazleton; three sisters, Karen Balogach, wife of Joseph DeAngelo, Antoinette Balogach, wife of Lon Craigle, and Veronica Balogach, wife of Todd Wagner; nieces and nephews.



He was a devoted sports fan who absolutely loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions. He enjoyed traveling to Florida and was known for making people laugh wherever he went.



Leone Funeral Home, 696 Fourth Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y., is in charge of arrangements. Burial services are being held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, 500 25th St., Brooklyn, N.Y.



