Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. "Dick" Pearce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. "Dick" Pearce Obituary
Richard A. "Dick" Pearce, 85, of Warrington, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Jan. 27, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born in Chicago, Ill.

After graduation, Richard proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed as a computer engineer and then, at the age of 60, changed careers and became a nurse. He worked in that profession until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Charles.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rose Marie (Verbilla); his three children, Richard (Mary), Ronald (Stephanie) and Alanna (John); his sisters, Patricia (Jack) Huter and Judi (Bob) Satterthwaite.

He was the proud grandfather of Richard, Christopher, Sarah, Sienna and Keera; great-grandfather of Arianna, Jayzin, Aliyah, Kamani, Alianna and Aiden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia. Friends and relatives may call from 10 until 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Interment with military honors will be in Scared Heart Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -