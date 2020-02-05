|
|
Richard A. "Dick" Pearce, 85, of Warrington, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Jan. 27, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born in Chicago, Ill.
After graduation, Richard proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed as a computer engineer and then, at the age of 60, changed careers and became a nurse. He worked in that profession until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Charles.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rose Marie (Verbilla); his three children, Richard (Mary), Ronald (Stephanie) and Alanna (John); his sisters, Patricia (Jack) Huter and Judi (Bob) Satterthwaite.
He was the proud grandfather of Richard, Christopher, Sarah, Sienna and Keera; great-grandfather of Arianna, Jayzin, Aliyah, Kamani, Alianna and Aiden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia. Friends and relatives may call from 10 until 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Interment with military honors will be in Scared Heart Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2020