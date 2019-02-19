Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard A. Pugh, 65, of Pottsville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Cressona.



Born Feb. 16, 1954, in Pottsville, he was the son of the late William and Mary Gottschall Pugh.



He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and attained an associate degree from McCann School of Business. He was also a member of Roedersville Game & Fish, Pottsville AMVETS and Deer Lake & West Brunswick Fire Company.



Richard was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Adam, and brother, Jack Pugh.



Richard is survived by his son, Richard J. Pugh, Bethlehem; daughters, Jennifer Pugh Becker, Seltzer, Christy Moser, Pottsville, and Carrie Pugh, Newark, Del.; six grandchildren, Kaylee, Kole, Olivia, Ashley, Oscar, and Lila. He is also survived by a brother, William Pugh, Pottsville; four sisters, Dorris Prozzlio, Warrington, Pa., Caroline Vinskie, Pottsville, Hildagarde Maley, Saint Clair, Victoria Pinder, Sinking Springs; and several nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with the Rev. David Loeper officiating. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution be made in Richard's name to BDSRA Batten Disease, 2780 Airport Drive, Suite 342, Columbus, OH 43219.



