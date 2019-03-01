Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. "Dick" Messersmith. View Sign

Richard C. "Dick" Messersmith, 78, of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26.



Born in Elizabethville, May 5, 1940, he was a son of the late Albert and Kathryn Baker Messersmith.



He was a graduate of Upper Dauphin High School.



Dick was an Army veteran. He was employed for more than 30 years at Fort Indiantown Gap Military Base, retiring as a chief warrant officer 4. He was also a veteran of the Army National Guard.



He was a former member and past president of the Tower City Rotary Club; former vice president of the Porter Tower Jaycees and past treasurer of the Porter Tower Lions Club.



He enjoyed being outdoors, watching NASCAR, being with his dog, Barney, and spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Messersmith.



Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Ginger Moore Messersmith; two children, Bruce Messersmith and his wife, Sara, Tower City and Carol Reiner and her husband, Rod, Tower City; one sister, Ann Sentz, Wernersville; one grandson, Eric Reiner and his girlfriend, Cassondra Smith, Muir; nieces and nephews.



Private burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. To send condolences to the family, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Richard C. "Dick" Messersmith, 78, of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26.Born in Elizabethville, May 5, 1940, he was a son of the late Albert and Kathryn Baker Messersmith.He was a graduate of Upper Dauphin High School.Dick was an Army veteran. He was employed for more than 30 years at Fort Indiantown Gap Military Base, retiring as a chief warrant officer 4. He was also a veteran of the Army National Guard.He was a former member and past president of the Tower City Rotary Club; former vice president of the Porter Tower Jaycees and past treasurer of the Porter Tower Lions Club.He enjoyed being outdoors, watching NASCAR, being with his dog, Barney, and spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Messersmith.Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Ginger Moore Messersmith; two children, Bruce Messersmith and his wife, Sara, Tower City and Carol Reiner and her husband, Rod, Tower City; one sister, Ann Sentz, Wernersville; one grandson, Eric Reiner and his girlfriend, Cassondra Smith, Muir; nieces and nephews.Private burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close