Richard Charles Kline Sr.

Richard Charles Kline Sr. Obituary

Richard Charles Kline Sr., 86, of Orwigsburg, moved on to his Heavenly home Saturday, Oct. 17.

Richard was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Auburn, a son of the late Helen Irene (Petry) and William Charles Kline Sr. He was the husband of Jeanette Ruth (Hartz) Kline.

He served in the Army and was owner of R-K Body Shop located outside Orwigsburg. He fulfilled his calling as a minister, working in various ministries, including prison ministry. He touched many lives.

He was predeceased by two brothers, William Kline Jr. and Kenneth Kline.

Richard is survived by children, Terri, wife of Richard Kriner, Karen Kline, Richard C. Kline Jr., husband of Sandra, and Heidi, wife of Gary Butt; a sister, Elaine, wife of Paul Aikey. He is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew, Rebekah, Jordan, Bartholomew, Makarios and Malachi; two great-grandsons, Timothy and Zechariah.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Auburn Church of God Cemetery in Auburn. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jesus Name Assembly of the Apostles Faith Ministry, 1229 Chestnut Road, Orwigsburg, PA 17961.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
