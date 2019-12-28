Home

Richard D. Kissinger

Richard D. Kissinger Obituary
Richard D. Kissinger, 78, of Pine Hill Road, New Ringgold, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home.

Born Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1941, in Cressona, he was a son of the late William and Carrie (Sterner) Kissinger.

Richard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Josephine J. (Lukacik) Kissinger, on Dec. 7, 2005. He was the last of seven siblings.

A Blue Mountain High School graduate, Richard retired from Agere Systems, Reading, having worked the majority of his 38 years with the parent company Western Electric as a tool and dye maker. Richard was an ardent Penn State football fan and longtime member of Nittany Lion Club. He enjoyed many trips to Disney World with his family.

Surviving are son, Craig J. Kissinger and his wife, Nancy, of Barnesville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, PA 17960, 570-386-5884. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in his name can be sent to Thon, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, PA 16802. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Richard can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
