Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Linglestown - Harrisburg
6011 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17112
(717) 652-8888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard E. Hall Obituary
Richard E. Hall, 59, of Harrisburg, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Gardens at Blue Ridge.

Richard was born in Pottsville and was a son of the late Bernard A. and Ann E. Hall.

He was retired from Bell Labs of Reading, where he was a technician. He was a member of Deer Lake Volunteer Fire Company.

Richard is survived by his brother, William Hall, of Harrisburg; his sister, Beth Hall, of Deer Lake; his dear friend, Patricia Christoff, of Lewistown.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Harrisburg. The Rev. James Copulos will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartran Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2019
