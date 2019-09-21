|
Richard E. Heinbach, 84, of Luther Drive, Chambersburg, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in the Skilled Care Center at the Village of Luther Ridge.
Born July 2, 1935, in Washington Township, he was a son of the late Clarence and Annetta V. Koch Heinbach.
He was a 1953 graduate of Pine Grove High School and Drexel University and received his master's degree from the University of Utah.
Richard worked for the Department of the Army. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fayetteville. He enjoyed camping, boating and deer hunting. He played various sports and enjoyed watching them on TV, especially Penn State football.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Betty Heinbach.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years on Aug. 15, M. Dawn Wynn Heinbach; a daughter, Linda and husband, David Null, of Waynesboro; son, David Heinbach and his wife, Sydney Miller, of Merritt, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Abigail Null, Nettie and husband, Larry Zimmerman, Elias and wife, Kendra, Betzi, Sarah, Hannah and Naomi Null.
Graveside Services and Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Manbeck's Cemetery, 73 Wild Cherry Road, Schuylkill Haven, with Micah Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran at the Village at Luther Ridge at www.spiritrustlutheran.org or SpiriTrust Foundation for Hospice at Luther Ridge, 2735 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202, in his memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
