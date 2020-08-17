Home

Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Richard F. "Dick" Renninger


1937 - 2020
Richard F. "Dick" Renninger Obituary

Richard F. "Dick" Renninger, 83, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, at home.

Born Jan. 11, 1937, in Auburn, he was a son of the late Marie (Sterner) and Adam Renninger.

He was the widower of Faye I. Renninger, who died June 6, 2011.

He worked in quality vontrol at Omnova, Auburn. He served in the National Guard for four years.

Dick was a member of St. John's UCC Church Auburn, Auburn VFW, Summit Station Fire Company, American Veterans Post 144 Summit Station, NRA North America Hunter, Auburn Fire Company, Auburn Fish and Game, Landingville Fire Company, Strausstown Rod and Gun Club, Second Mountain Gun Club.

He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Adams, fiance, David Bigg, Cressona, and Jayne, wife of Cory Rausch, Auburn; a son, Richard, husband of Kelly Renninger, RD Pottsville; grandchildren, Ashley Renninger, Rochelle Roth, Jessica Renninger, Ryan Roth and Joshua Fredericks; great-grandchildren, Emma Adams and Jaiden Roth, Evit Fredericks, Elaina Fredericks and Elise Fredericks.

Dick was the last member of his immediate family. A religious service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with Pastor Walter Breiner officiating. A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John's New Cemetery, Auburn. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020
