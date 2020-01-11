Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fishburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Popeye" Fishburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Popeye" Fishburn Obituary
Richard "Popeye" Fishburn, 89, of Ashland, former Locustdale resident, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in Locustdale, he was a son of the late Joseph and Doretah Kehler Fishburn.

He attended Cunningham Township High School and was employed as an equipment operator for the former Potts Colliery, Locustdale, until its closing, later retiring from the Gilberton Coal Co., Gilberton.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Edith Schrader Fishburn, passing in 2012; sisters, Mary, Margaret, Dorris, Helen and Catherine; brothers, Joseph William, Robert, Elmer, Albert, Harry, Thomas and Raymond.

Survivors are sister, Ruth, wife of Richard Oyer, of Upper Mount Bethel; sister, Loretta Sabol, of Frackville; nieces and nephews

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Officiating will be the Rev. Rose Marquardt, pastor of Grace Evangelical Church, Locustdale. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -