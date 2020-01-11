|
|
Richard "Popeye" Fishburn, 89, of Ashland, former Locustdale resident, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Locustdale, he was a son of the late Joseph and Doretah Kehler Fishburn.
He attended Cunningham Township High School and was employed as an equipment operator for the former Potts Colliery, Locustdale, until its closing, later retiring from the Gilberton Coal Co., Gilberton.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Edith Schrader Fishburn, passing in 2012; sisters, Mary, Margaret, Dorris, Helen and Catherine; brothers, Joseph William, Robert, Elmer, Albert, Harry, Thomas and Raymond.
Survivors are sister, Ruth, wife of Richard Oyer, of Upper Mount Bethel; sister, Loretta Sabol, of Frackville; nieces and nephews
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Officiating will be the Rev. Rose Marquardt, pastor of Grace Evangelical Church, Locustdale. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 11, 2020