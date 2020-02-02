|
Richard G. LaFaver, 81, of Fleetwood, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph's.
The husband of Janice C. (Lutz) LaFaver, they celebrated 55 years of marriage on Aug. 1. He was a son of the late Harold A. LaFaver and Elsie (Reis) LaFaver.
Richard was a 1957 graduate of Fleetwood High School and served in the Army from 1961 to 1963.
He had worked for Sunsweet Growers Inc., Fleetwood, for 28 years, last working Jan. 16. Previously, he had worked for Georgia Pacific Paper Co., Reading, for 26 years.
Richard loved the outdoors and was a member of Blue Ridge Rifles, Schuylkill County.
Richard was preceded in death by brother, Dennis R. LaFaver Sr.; sisters, Shirley (LaFaver)Young, Sandra (LaFaver) Weitzel and Patsy LaFaver.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Michael D. LaFaver, of Fleetwood; sisters, Donna (LaFaver), wife of Randy Frey, of Connecticut, and Karen (LaFaver) Leiby, of Fleetwood.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John's United Church of Christ Social Hall, 3713 Pricetown Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Richards memory to Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society Inc., c/o Mark Dreibelbis, 53 Fox Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 2, 2020