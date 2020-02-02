Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John’s United Church of Christ Social Hall
3713 Pricetown Road
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard LaFaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. LaFaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. LaFaver Obituary
Richard G. LaFaver, 81, of Fleetwood, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph's.

The husband of Janice C. (Lutz) LaFaver, they celebrated 55 years of marriage on Aug. 1. He was a son of the late Harold A. LaFaver and Elsie (Reis) LaFaver.

Richard was a 1957 graduate of Fleetwood High School and served in the Army from 1961 to 1963.

He had worked for Sunsweet Growers Inc., Fleetwood, for 28 years, last working Jan. 16. Previously, he had worked for Georgia Pacific Paper Co., Reading, for 26 years.

Richard loved the outdoors and was a member of Blue Ridge Rifles, Schuylkill County.

Richard was preceded in death by brother, Dennis R. LaFaver Sr.; sisters, Shirley (LaFaver)Young, Sandra (LaFaver) Weitzel and Patsy LaFaver.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Michael D. LaFaver, of Fleetwood; sisters, Donna (LaFaver), wife of Randy Frey, of Connecticut, and Karen (LaFaver) Leiby, of Fleetwood.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John's United Church of Christ Social Hall, 3713 Pricetown Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Richards memory to Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society Inc., c/o Mark Dreibelbis, 53 Fox Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -