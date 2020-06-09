Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Richard G. "Gerry" Lynn Obituary
Richard G. "Gerry" Lynn, 72, of Church Street, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born June 10, 1947, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Richard Sr. and Lois Newton Lynn.

He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Pine Grove.

He was a Navy veteran, having served three tours in Vietnam and was the recipient of two purple hearts.

When Richard came to Pine Grove, he worked for Newport Homes, Smith Auto Electric, Penn Dye and owned and operated the former Lynn's Stereo and CD in Pine Grove. He was also an escort for Schuylkill Products.

He was a life member of Pine Grove VFW Post 3432 and AMVETS Post 180; a member of Twin Pine CD club, where his handle was "superdog," J&G Dart League, Camp Phil-up Hunting Club, Gear Grinders. He was an ambulance driver for Pine Grove Ambulance and a helper at North End Fire Company as fire police.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Anna Mae Kotchick Lynn; a sister, Jane Matz; a nephew, Jason Kotchick.

Surviving are a son, Richard G. Jr. and wife, Jolene Lynn Jr., a daughter, Kara Lynn, both of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, Derek Lynn, Geremiah Lynn, Kayleigh Lynn, Josiah Fultz and Angeline Harris.

There will be a viewing from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. We require social distancing and CDC guidelines at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2020
