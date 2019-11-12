Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Southam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Southam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Southam Obituary
Richard G. Southam, 42, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 7, 2019.

Born in Pottsville, March 19, 1977, he was a son of Richard T. Southam and Sharon Sue Weaver Southam.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are four children, Alexis Southam, Leslie Southam, Richard G. Southam and Alina Southam; two stepchildren, Alyssa Keim and Brianna Kelly; two sisters, Crystal Schaeffer (spouse, William) and Richelle Sementilli (spouse, Paul); nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -