|
|
Richard G. Southam, 42, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 7, 2019.
Born in Pottsville, March 19, 1977, he was a son of Richard T. Southam and Sharon Sue Weaver Southam.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are four children, Alexis Southam, Leslie Southam, Richard G. Southam and Alina Southam; two stepchildren, Alyssa Keim and Brianna Kelly; two sisters, Crystal Schaeffer (spouse, William) and Richelle Sementilli (spouse, Paul); nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2019