Richard J. DeStefano, 75, of Norwegian Woods, Norwegian Township, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Richard was born Feb. 2, 1944, in Pottsville, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Sirko) DeStefano.
He was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church and of the former St. Barbara Church, Minersville.
Richard received his bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1965 and went on to work for AT&T for more than 20 years.
On Sept. 12, 1965, he married Eileen Yonosky. They raised three children, Lisa, Michele and Michael.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen; two daughters, Lisa Sraiheen, Michele DeStefano-Dimmerling and a son, Michael DeStefano. Richard was the loving grandfather of six grandchildren, Jenna and Aaron Sraiheen, Julia and Taylor Dimmerling and Ava and Ruby DeStefano. He is also survived by his brother, Michael DeStefano.
Rich had a passion for Penn State football. He loved to bird watch at Hawk Mountain and fly helicopters using his flight simulator. Rich greatly valued the time he spent traveling the world and, most importantly, the time spent with his family. Rich was known for his quick wit, his giving nature and his love for life.
A religious funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 22, 2019