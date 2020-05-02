|
|
Richard J. "Dick" Elliott, 84, of Fountain Springs, passed away at his residence with his family by his side.
Born Jan. 17, 1936, in Danville, he was raised in Shamokin and was a son of the late Alphonse and Helen Brokus Elliott.
He was a graduate of Shamokin High School.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Philippines and attained the rank of corporal.
He worked for Pennsylvania Power & Light Co. as a substation repair foreman.
He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Ashland; Royal Order of Moose, Lodge 1149; a life member of Friendship Fire Engine and Hose Company No. 1, both of Shamokin.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Estock Elliott, Fountain Springs - they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary April 15; two sons, Richard "Rick" Elliott and wife, Gloria, Frackville, and Thomas Elliott, Schuylkill Haven; two daughters, Sharon Fey and husband, Tim, Frackville, and Kimberly Shatalsky and husband, Frank, Ringtown; seven grandchildren, Michael, Tucker, Sean, Marissa, Ryan, Steven and Ricky; three great-grandchildren, Grant, Abby and Nicholas; a brother, Alphonse Elliot; two sisters, Rosemary Glaudel and Nancy Jane Wysock; nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Ashland. Interment with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 2, 2020