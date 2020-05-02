Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Dick" Elliott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. "Dick" Elliott Obituary
Richard J. "Dick" Elliott, 84, of Fountain Springs, passed away at his residence with his family by his side.

Born Jan. 17, 1936, in Danville, he was raised in Shamokin and was a son of the late Alphonse and Helen Brokus Elliott.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Philippines and attained the rank of corporal.

He worked for Pennsylvania Power & Light Co. as a substation repair foreman.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Ashland; Royal Order of Moose, Lodge 1149; a life member of Friendship Fire Engine and Hose Company No. 1, both of Shamokin.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Estock Elliott, Fountain Springs - they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary April 15; two sons, Richard "Rick" Elliott and wife, Gloria, Frackville, and Thomas Elliott, Schuylkill Haven; two daughters, Sharon Fey and husband, Tim, Frackville, and Kimberly Shatalsky and husband, Frank, Ringtown; seven grandchildren, Michael, Tucker, Sean, Marissa, Ryan, Steven and Ricky; three great-grandchildren, Grant, Abby and Nicholas; a brother, Alphonse Elliot; two sisters, Rosemary Glaudel and Nancy Jane Wysock; nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Ashland. Interment with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -